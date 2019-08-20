Brooks, Larry L., 77, of Cozad, died Aug. 17, 2019, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab, Cozad. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jill Boyd officiating. Cremation was chosen. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Thedford. The memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Cochrane, Beverly Grace “Bev” Bice, 84, of Eustis, died Aug, 17, 2019, at the Cozad Community Hospital. com. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Eustis United Methodist Church with Pastor Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Burial will be at Cozad Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dahlkoetter, Adam R., 37, of Ogallala, died Aug. 16, 2019, in Ogallala. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala, with Father Bryan Ernest officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. A rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Luke Catholic Church. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dillsaver, Charles, 70, of Lexington, died Aug. 11, 2019, at Avamere, Lexington. Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Gengenbach, Daniel Paul, 97, of Grant, died Aug. 17, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Grant, with Pastor Ben Francisco officiating. Burial will be at Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. A memorial has been established. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Holmes, Annabelle, 89, of Gothenburg, died Aug. 16, 2019, at Gothenburg Health. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Scott Newman officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Junker, Alvin, 88, of Cozad, died Aug. 16, 2019, at Emerald Nursing Home, Cozad. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Carol Mapa officiating. Burial will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Keys, Bobby Lawrence, 55, of North Platte, died Aug. 13, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Salvation Army. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Jack Owen, 60, of Gothenburg, died Aug. 18, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 1020 Lake Ave, Gothenburg, with Rev. David Boyd officiating. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Oberlin Cemetery, Oberlin, Kansas. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Muller, Juanita “Nita” R. 85, of Lexington, died Aug. 16, 2019, at Avamere in Lexington. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington, with Pastor Erin Dunlavy, officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church or the Heartland Military Museum, both in Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rowan, Robert “Bob,” 76, of Omaha, formerly of Gothenburg, died Aug. 17, 2019, in Omaha. Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, with Father Don O’Brien officiating with a 10 a.m. Rosary prior to the service. Burial will be at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Book signing will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Memorials are suggested the Lutheran Family Services, ESL Department. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser is in charge of arrangements.
Tuma, Donald L., 79, of North Platte, died Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Register book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
