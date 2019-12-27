Arp, Kenneth D., 93, of Lexington, died Dec. 24, 2019, at the Plum Creek Care Center, Lexington. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Cotton, Ora “Jack,” 101, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Dec. 23, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Henry, Charlotte L., 94, of Oconto, died Dec. 24, 2019, at her home. Services are pending at Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway.
Norton, Eddie Olin, 80, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Randolph, Loretta M., 53, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Reed, Mary M., of North Platte, formerly of Mullen, died Dec. 21, 2019 at Linden Court. Services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rudisaile, Edna P., 98, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Spencer, Hadley B., 26, of Maywood, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Service are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Steinbarger, Eugene Leroy, 56, formerly of North Platte, died Dec. 22, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Terry, Verla Beatrice (Gartrell), 88, died Dec. 23, 2019, in North Platte. A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, with John Long officiating. Cremation was chosen. Interment of cremains will be at a later date. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wood, Jean D., 83, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
