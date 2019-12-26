Arp, Kenneth D., 93, of Lexington, died Dec. 24, 2019, at the Plum Creek Care Center, Lexington. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Cotton, Ora “Jack,” 101, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Dec. 23, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Henry, Charlotte L., 94, of Oconto, died Dec. 24, 2019, at her home. Services are pending at Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway.
Peterson, Harold M., 93, of Paxton, died Dec. 24, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. MT Monday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Paxton. Inurnment will be at the Paxton Cemetery. Register book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
