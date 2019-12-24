Gydesen, Brooklynne Cheyanne, 25, and her unborn son Zayden Reign, of Eustis, died Dec. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church, Curtis, with the Revs. David Kahle and Justin Hildebrand officiating. Burial will follow at the Elwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with family present from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Curtis. Memorials are suggested to the family to establish a scholarship for a future nursing student. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kampfe, RoseMarie, 90, of Gothenburg, died Dec. 22, 2019, in Cozad. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Burial will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Gothenburg Public Library, 1104 Lake Ave., Gothenburg, NE 69138 or Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St., Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kleeb, Faye, 95, of Broken Bow, died Dec. 21, 2019, at the Brookestone View Care Home in Broken Bow. Services were Monday, Dec. 23, at the United Methodist Church, Broken Bow, with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. Burial was at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation was on Monday, Dec. 23, at the Broken Bow United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow United Methodist Church, the Broken Bow Cemetery or the Sand Valley Cemetery at Callaway. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers is in charge of the arrangements.
Longmore, Dorothy B., 69, of Cozad, died Dec. 21, 2019, at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor Jason Banzhaf, officiating. Burial will be at Sand Valley Cemetery in rural Callaway. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rosenblad, Marian Maxine, 96, of North Platte, died Dec. 21, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Valley Christian Church. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Valley Christian Church. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Weber, Delores “Dee,” 86, of Lexington, died Dec. 22, 2019, at Avamere in Lexington. A memorial be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Ann Cemetery. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Ann Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington Public Library or the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Winchell, Robert Eugene, 98, died Dec. 21, 2019, in North Platte. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp presiding. Private family inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.