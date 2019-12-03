Cooley, Burdette M., 80, of Lemoyne, died Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life will be at at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.
Hardessen, Mary Louise, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Brule, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at Brookdale Northridge Assisted Living in Kearney. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Brule, with Pastor Lisa Hadler officiating. A register book signing will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. A memorial has been established for Chappell Museum Association/Heritage House. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Services will not be livestreamed. Condolences may be sent to Linda Adams, 79498 Hwy 21, Broken Bow, NE 68822, or to John Hardessen, 4521 Vista View Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Jerry “Bob” E., 82, died Dec. 1, 2019, at the Rose Lane Home in Loup City. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow, with the Rev. Ryan Findley officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Lunkwitz, Donald, 77, of Maxwell, died Dec. 2, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Plainview Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Olvey, Merrill “Ollie,” 83, of Alliance, formerly of the Keith/Perkins County area, died Dec. 1, 2019, at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, south of Ogallala, with Pastor Wayne Pick officiating. Burial with military honors by the United States Air Force will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. Memorials may be sent to Tammy Lore, 518 Toluca Ave., Alliance, NE 69301, to be put towards a memorial at the fishing ponds. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Schulz, Mindy, 65, of Ogallala, died Nov. 27, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala, with Father Bryan Ernest as celebrant. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home. A rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Luke Catholic Church. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Sheets, Hazel (Flyr), 98, of Gothenburg, formerly of Arnold and Brewster, died Nov. 27, 2019. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Arnold United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be at the Arnold Cemetery. A visitation will be 4-7 p.m., with family greeting friends 6-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Arnold United Methodist Church, the Arnold Rescue Department or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87, of Ogallala, died Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
