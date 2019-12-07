Hanson, Alice L., 84, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, in Lincoln. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Hudson, Khuyen “Quinn” Thi (Hoang), 72, of Ogallala, died Dec. 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala, with Father Bryan Ernest officiating. Burial will follow at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. Luke Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Luke Catholic School. Services will be livestreamed and online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Palu, Lynette L., 78, of North Platte, died Dec. 3, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10 a.m. MT Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with the Rev. Chuck Rager of the United Methodist Church, Ogallala, officiating. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial has been established. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tighe, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mae, 91, of North Platte, died Dec. 4, 2019, at Linden Court. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Robert Deardoff officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.