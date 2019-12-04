Ballentine, Dayton G., 82, of Imperial, died Dec. 3, 2019, at the Imperial Manor in Imperial. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Imperial Berean Church with Pastor Matt Maxwell officiating. Interment of the cremains will at a later date in the Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book signing will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with family greeting friends. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at drauckerfuneralhome.com. The service will be livestreamed. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cooley, Burdette M., 80, of Lemoyne, died Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life will be at at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lemoyne Senior Center. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is assisting the family with cremation.
Dillon, Shanna L., 41, formerly of Cozad, died Nov. 21, 2019, at her home in Junction City, Oregon. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel, Cozad, with Al Jesseph officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Berryman Funeral Home. A memorial has been established. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dircksen, Fred R., 62, of North Platte, died Dec. 3, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor James Trippett officiating. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at North Platte Cemetery. Memorial book signing, with family receiving friends, will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Haines, Johnnie “John” L., 86, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the First Baptist Church with cremation following. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences can be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Hanson, Alice L., 84, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, in Lincoln. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Holbrook, Julia M., 100, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, at Linden Court. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Chaplain Deb Dishman officiating. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 3–5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Sittner, Lois M., 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen. Per Lois’ request no services will be held. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87, of Ogallala, died Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Yarrington, Larry Arthur, 82, died Nov. 26, 2019, in Castroville, Texas. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Arnold, with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Arnold Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at goviebrothers.com. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.