Cotton, Ora “Jack,” 101, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Dec. 23, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Feldges, Mildred Oakley, 96, of Ogallala, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Tiskilwa Bible Church, Tiskilwa, Illinois. Burial will be in the Elm Lawn Cemetery in Princeton, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Gries, Harley, 92, of Paxton, died Dec. 27, 2019, at Centennial Park, North Platte. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home in Ogallala.
Norton, Eddie Olin, 80, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Randolph, Loretta M., 53, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Reed, Mary M., of North Platte, formerly of Mullen, died Dec. 21, 2019 at Linden Court. Services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rudisaile, Edna P., 98, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Spencer, Hadley B., 26, of Maywood, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Service are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Steinbarger, Eugene Leroy, 56, formerly of North Platte, died Dec. 22, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Wood, Jean Darlene Keller, 83, of North Platte, formerly of Kearney and Gibbon, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health, North Platte. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Spirit of Life Church, Kearney, with the Rev. Jonathan Lumbard officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery, Gibbon. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
