Adams, Mary J., 88, of Cozad, died Dec. 1, 2019, at Emerald Care Nursing. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hanson, Alice L., 84, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, in Lincoln. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Sittner, Lois M., 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen. Per Lois’ request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87, of Ogallala, died Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Palu, Lynette L., 78, of North Platte, died Dec. 3, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.