Burford, Patricia, 85, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Chaplain Brenda Lee officiating. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Cotton, Ora “Jack,” 101, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Dec. 23, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Fletcher, Dana M., 42, of Alma, died unexpectedly Dec. 28, 2019, at the Harlan County Health System, Alma. Services are pending with the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home, Alma.
Grigsby, Charles H., 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 29, 2019. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Navarrete, Pete “Pee Wee,” 70, of North Platte, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Randolph, Loretta M., 53, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Reed, Mary M., of North Platte, formerly of Mullen, died Dec. 21, 2019 at Linden Court. Services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rudisaile, Edna P., 98, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Spencer, Hadley B., 26, of Maywood, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Service are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Stienbarger, Eugene Leroy, 56, formerly of North Platte, died in Lincoln at the Bryan Medical Center on Dec. 22, 2019. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, at Plainview Cemetery, Maxwell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.