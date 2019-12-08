Becker, Dolores A., 90, of Durango, Colorado, formerly of North Platte, died Dec. 6, 2019, at Durango. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Brown, Lola, 104, of Spokane, Washington, formerly of Lexington, died Nov. 25, 2019, at home. A local celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial beside her husband, Clifford Brown, will be at at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to New Hope Bible College, 2155 Bailey Hill Road, Eugene, Oregon, 97405. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Carpenter, Robert, of North Platte, died Dec. 7, 2019 at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home
Hansen, Lawrence D., 80, of North Platte, died Dec. 7, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Rhoades, Jeannine “Jeani” Carol, 71, of North Platte, died Dec. 6, 2019, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mary Hendrick officiating. Cremation was chosen and Jeani’s cremains will be placed in the Columbarium in the Resurrection Atrium at Episcopal Church of Our Savior, following the service. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.