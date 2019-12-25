Cotton, Ora “Jack,” 101, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Dec. 23, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Death Notices, Dec. 25
