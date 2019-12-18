Hanna, Clifford, 67, of Milburn, died Dec. 15, 2019, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Gates Community Center, Gates, with Don Schauda officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Huff, George D., 77, of North Platte, died Dec. 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
McConnell Ruth Anne, 75, formerly of Broken Bow, died Dec. 13, 2019, at Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Lillian Church of Christ north of Broken Bow, with Pastor Roger Sloan officiating. Burial will be in the Westerville Cemetery, Westerville. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Meissner, Kenneth E., 77, of Cozad died Dec. 15, at the Cozad Community Hospital. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jill Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, McCook. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., with family present from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pettit, Barbara, 84, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died Dec. 7, 2019, in La Crosse. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Tarango, Augustine “Augie” Sr., 81, of North Platte, died Dec. 12, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Christian wake will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
