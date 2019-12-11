Keller, Bryant J., 28, of Richfield, Minnesota, son of Katherine and John Keller of Eustis, died Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. John Lutheran Church with Vicar Kathy Gundell and Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Burial will be at East Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pettit, Barbara, 84, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died Dec. 7, 2019, in La Crosse. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Vazquez, Minerva, 78, of Kearney, formerly of Lexington, died Dec. 8, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Cremation will take place following the Mass and burial will be held at a later date in Texas. Visitation will be from 3-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. A rosary will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
