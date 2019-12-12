Scott, Norma Jean, 88, of Gothenburg, died Dec. 10, 2019, at her home in Gothenburg. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Gothenburg Cemetery, with Pastor Larry Viter officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials may be given to the Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St., Gothenburg, NE 69138; Zion Lutheran Church, 77191 Highway 47, Gothenburg, NE 69138; or Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department, 602 10th St, Gothenburg, NE 69138. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Pettit, Barbara, 84, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died Dec. 7, 2019, in La Crosse. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
