Arnold, Raymond E., 90, formerly of North Platte, died Dec. 19, 2019, at Denver Hospice Care Center in Denver. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Mike Richards officiating. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Huff, George D., 77, of North Platte, died Dec. 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Obering, Bonnie M., 87, of North Platte, died Dec. 18, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Piontkowski, Gerald W., 58, of North Platte, died Dec. 19, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is charge of arrangements.
