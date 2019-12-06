Hanson, Alice L., 84, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, in Lincoln. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Malmkar, Heather C., 47, of Grant, died Dec. 4, 2019, at the Perkins County Community Hospital in Grant. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the Grant Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Russ Gaar officiating. Burial will follow at the Grant Fairview Cemetery. A memorial has been established to Frontier School of the Bible. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Sittner, Lois M., 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 2, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen. Per Lois’ request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Palu, Lynette L., 78, of North Platte, died Dec. 3, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Peterson, Margilu E., 83, of Cozad, died Dec. 5, 2019 at Via Christi Hosptial in Manhattan, Kansas. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Cozad Bible Church with Pastor JC Calhoun officiating. Private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation with family present will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tighe, Jacqueline M., 91, of North Platte, died Dec. 4, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.