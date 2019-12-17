Cogil, Antonia “Toni” L., 85, of North Platte, formerly of Ogallala, died Dec. 14, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with Father Bryan Ernest officiating. Burial will be at Ogallala Cemetery. A memorial has been established for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Huff, George D., 77, of North Platte, died Dec. 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
McAlevy, Neola Rae, 74, died Dec. 13, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial will be at Merna Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Most, Harry J., 84, of Brady, died Dec. 16, 2019, at home. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Parrish, Donald LeRoy, 92, of North Platte, died Dec. 14, 2019, at home. Graveside funeral service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Pettit, Barbara, 84, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died Dec. 7, 2019, in La Crosse. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Porter, Dorothy E., 90, of Broken Bow, died Dec. 13, 2019, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow, with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, Broken Bow. Govier Brothers is in charge of arrangements.
Tarango, Augustine “Augie” Sr., 81, of North Platte, died Dec. 12, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
