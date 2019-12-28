Arp, Kenneth D., 93, of Lexington, died Dec. 24, 2019, at the Plum Creek Care Center, Lexington. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the LexChristian Church, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials may be made to the LexChristian Church. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cotton, Ora “Jack,” 101, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Dec. 23, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Fallesen, Byron W., of Elwood, formerly of Lexington died Dec. 26, 2019, at his home in Elwood. A celebration of life reception will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Cozad Elks Club in Cozad. Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Francisco, Pedro Andres, 20, of Lexington, died Dec. 24, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center as the result of a car accident near Lexington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Henry, Charlotte Lucille (Badgley), 94, died Dec. 24, 2019, at her home in Oconto. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church, Callaway, with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the United Methodist Church, Callaway. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Callaway. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Kuskie, Larry D., 70, of Grant, died Dec. 24, 2019, at the Perkins County Hospital in Grant. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Grant, with Pastor Ron Kraus officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Grant Fairview Cemetery. Memorial book signing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Moorhead, Dennis N., 82, of Brule, died Dec. 17, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at New Hope Church with Pastor Curtis Tschetter officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Ogallala Cemetery. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Norton, Eddie Olin, 80, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Randolph, Loretta M., 53, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Reed, Mary M., of North Platte, formerly of Mullen, died Dec. 21, 2019 at Linden Court. Services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rudisaile, Edna P., 98, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Spencer, Hadley B., 26, of Maywood, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Service are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Steinbarger, Eugene Leroy, 56, formerly of North Platte, died Dec. 22, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Weber, Marvin Glenn, 89, of Arnold, died Dec. 26, 2019. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Church of Nazarene, Arnold, with Pastor Dynette Oberg officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Church of Nazarene. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Arnold Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wilken, Don Al, 82, of Johnson Lake, died Dec. 25, 2019, at his home at Johnson Lake. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. Memorials may be made to the Lexington Ministerial Association or Lutheran World Relief. Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Wood, Jean D., 83, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
