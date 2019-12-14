Jandebeur, Patricia “Pat,” 80, of Lexington, formerly of Overton, died Dec. 11, 2019, at the Elwood Care Center. Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A rosary will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Ann Catholic Church. The casket will be closed. Memorials are suggested to the Overton Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Pettit, Barbara, 84, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died Dec. 7, 2019, in La Crosse. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Tarango, Augustine “Augie” Sr., 81, of North Platte, died Dec. 12, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
