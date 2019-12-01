Cooley, Burdette M., 80, of Lemoyne, died Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. Services are pending at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87, of Ogallala, died Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital. Services are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25, 2020. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.