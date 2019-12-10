Bliven, Mark E., 57, of Lexington, died Dec. 7, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. Ann Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Medicine Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S 45th St., Omaha, NE 68105. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carpenter, Robert, of North Platte, died Dec. 7, 2019 at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home
Sherman, June, 86, of Genoa, formerly of Brule, died Dec. 6, 2019, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at the United Church of Christ, First Congregational, Brule, with the Rev. Lisa Hadler officiating. Burial will be at the Brule Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Memorials are suggested to the Brule Community Center and the United Church Christ, First Congregational, of Brule. Online condolences may be shared online at drauckerfuneralhome.com. The service will be livestreamed. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tobias, Roberta L., 85, of Sargent, died Dec. 7, 2019, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Church of Christ, Sargent, with Pastor Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Sargent. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Church of Christ. Memorials are suggested to the Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Warren, Giles “Jerry” Henry Sr., 90, of Broken Bow, died Dec. 4, 2019, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Broken Bow Veteran’s Memorial Building. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Wheeler, Barbara Ann, 81, of Lexington, died Friday, Nov. 1, in Story City, Iowa. Services will at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery and a luncheon in the fellowship hall will follow the service. The memorial book may be signed from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, First United Methodist Church, Lexington, or Story City Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
