Huff, George D., 77, of North Platte, died Dec. 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Obering, Bonnie M., 87, of North Platte, died Dec. 18, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Larsen, Gwendolyn “Gwen,” 92, of Ogallala, died Dec. 18, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Arthur Baptist Church with Pastors Blake Wilkes and Toby Kendrick officating. Burial will be at the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Arthur Volunteer Fire Department and EMT. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Piontkowski, Gerald W., 58, of North Platte, died Dec. 19, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Wirges, Dean, 59, of Madrid, died Dec. 16, 2019, at Perkins County Community Hospital in Grant. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Grant United Methodist Church with Pastor Lorri Kentner officiating. A memorial has been established for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
