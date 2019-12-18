Hollibaugh, Myrtle May, 77, of Arcadia, died Dec. 17, 2019, at the Valley County Hospital in Ord. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Litchfield Christian Church with Pastor Stacy Erstrom officiating. Burial will be at the Litchfield Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Huff, George D., 77, of North Platte, died Dec. 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Mays, Johnny A., 97, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Ogallala, died Dec. 17, 2019, at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, from the New Hope Church, Ogallala, with the Rev. Eric Wait officiating. Burial with military honors by Keith County Veterans organizations honor guard will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at visiting drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Obering, Bonnie M., 87, of North Platte, died Dec. 18, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Pettit, Barbara, 84, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died Dec. 7, 2019, in La Crosse. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
