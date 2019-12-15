Pettit, Barbara, 84, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died Dec. 7, 2019, in La Crosse. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Pharris, Earl, 93, of Cozad, died Dec. 12, 2019, at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. The memorial book may be signed from 5-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at Berryman Funeral Home.
Smock, Oran Eugene, 80, of Cozad, died Dec. 13, 2019, at home. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Harvey Pierce officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Cozad Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed from 1-5 p.m., with family present from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tarango, Augustine “Augie” Sr., 81, of North Platte, died Dec. 12, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Tatman, Terrance “Terry,” 86, of North Platte, died Dec. 13, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Center. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Williams, Linda G., 66, of North Platte, died Dec. 14, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.