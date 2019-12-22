Hansmeier, Thomas “Tom” L., 86, of Ogallala, died Dec. 20, 2019, at the Perkins County Health Services in Grant. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Ben Francisco of the Zion Lutheran Church, Grant, officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. A memorial has been established to the St. Paul Lutheran School, Ogallala, 312 W. Third St., Ogallala, NE 69153. Online condolences may be shared and services will be livestreamed at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Huff, George D., 77, of North Platte, died Dec. 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Obering, Bonnie M., 87, of North Platte, died Dec. 18, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.