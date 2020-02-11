Darlene R. Hawke, 82, of Cozad, died Feb. 9, 2020, at Meadowlark Assisted Living. Services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial to follow at the Cozad Cemetery. Visitation 1-7 p.m., family receiving friends from 5:30-7 p.m, Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Mae Manning, 92, of Broken Bow, died Feb. 9, 2020, in Broken Bow. Memorial service Thursday, Feb. 13, United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation 9 a.m.-7 p.m, family greeting 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, Govier Brother Mortuary. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church or Broken Bow Library. Online condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Valerie Peterson, 77, of Gothenburg, died Feb. 10, 2020, at Hilltop Estates. Graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Gothenburg Cemetery with Pastor Jamie Norwich McLennan officiating. Memorials may be given to the CareMates through Central Plains Home Health and Hospice, 835 Meridian, Cozad, 69130. Guest book may be signed at blasestrauser.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.