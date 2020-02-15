Judith “Judy” Maxine Weber, 81
of Sargent, died Feb. 12, 2020, at Community Memorial Health in Burwell. Funeral service will be at 10 am. Monday, Feb. 17, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, in Sargent, with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at the Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, in Sargent. Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Sargent Fire & Rescue or Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Lila Blevins, 89
of Carol Stream, Illinois, died Feb. 11, 2020, at Belmont Village Senior Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Presbyterian Church in Stapleton. Burial will follow at Loup Valley Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.