Robles, Reyes “Ray” A., 83, of Lexington, died Jan. 30, 2020, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. A Christian wake service will be at 7 p.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Young, Arlene O., 89, of North Platte, died Jan. 28, 2020, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.