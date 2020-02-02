Eberle, Patty “Pat” Ann, 72, of Broken Bow, died Jan. 30. 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow, with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Young, Arlene O., 89, of North Platte, died Jan. 28, 2020, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
