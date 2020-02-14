Terri Linn Skogebo, 60, of Sacramento, California, died Feb. 7, 2020, in Roseville after a long fight with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica; son, Andrew; father, Bob Freeman of Salina, Kansas; uncle, Troy; and step-parents Doug and Doris Howard of North Platte.
Chad J. Brown, 45, of Stromsburg, died Feb. 8, 2020, in Stromsburg. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor William Ohlmann officiating. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. Memorials are suggested to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Mary DeeAnn Whitney, 61, of Gothenburg, died Feb. 12, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Cornerstone Bible Church (E-Free), with Pastor Scott Newman officiating. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17., at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Memorials are suggested to the Deacon's Fund at the Cornerstone Bible Church (E-Free). Condolences may be left at blasestrauser.com. Blase Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Marie Isabell Pirnie, 94, of Broken Bow, died Feb. 10, 2020, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow, with Marvin Peterson officiating. Burial to follow at the Lone Tree Cemetery, near Weissert. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
