William "Bill" Clair Moroney, 81,of Gothenburg, died Feb. 9, 2020, at Gothenburg Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Anselm Catholic Church in Anselmo. Burial will be at Dale Catholic Cemetery, west of Merna with military honors. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Govier Brothers Morturary and 6-7 p.m. at St. Anselm Catholic Church with Rosary at 7 p.m.. Memorials may be made to the Merna Fire Department or Our Lady of God Counsel Catholic Church in Gothenburg. Online condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Myron "Smitty" Charles Smith, 86, of Arnold, died Feb. 8, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, with family greeting from 5-7 p.m.. A rosary will be at 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Air Force Veterans. Online condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com.
Marjorie M. Roller, 79, of Cozad, died Feb. 10, 2020, in Cozad. Book signing will be from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Reynolds Love Funeral Home, followed by a short service with Pastor Larry Michael Rush officiating. Memorials are suggested to Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad, Asercare Hospice or Avamere in Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Julie Kaye Maske, 49, of Grand Island, formerly of Hershey, died at home Feb. 10, 2020. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at Hershey United Methodist Church with visitation prior to the service. Arrangements with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
