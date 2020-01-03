Allison, Robert Scott, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 1, 2020, at his home. A family gathering will at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Anderson, Dawn Lee, 54, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at her home. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Franklin, Lonice Royal, 62, of Stapleton, formerly of Victoria, Texas, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be Thursday, Jan. 9, in San Antonio, Texas. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
Grigsby, Charles H., 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 29, 2019. Graveside services with Masonic rights and military honor guard will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is charge of arrangements.
Moore, Audrey Lee, 90, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Linden Court. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Parsons, Harold D., 81, of Gothenburg, died Jan. 1, 2020, in Gothenburg. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial will follow at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Randolph, Loretta M., 53, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Reed, Mary M., of North Platte, formerly of Mullen, died Dec. 21, 2019 at Linden Court. Services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rudisaile, Edna P., 98, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Spencer, Hadley B., 26, of Maywood, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.