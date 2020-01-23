Fink, Richard Duane, 87, of Grand Island, died Jan. 17, 2020, at his home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial with military honors will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Purdum Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Purdum Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Gaskill, James Newton, 87, of Gothenburg, died Jan. 22, 2020, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Services are pending at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Nickerson, Pearl Robertia, 92, of Lexington, died Jan. 21, 2020, at Avamere. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, with Pastor Anne Gahn officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Farnam Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Reynolds Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Norlem, June C., 79, of Curtis, died Jan. 21, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Private family burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorials are suggested to the 20th Century Veterans Memorial, North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Russell, Marjorie E., 97, of Broken Bow, died Jan. 20, at the Brookestone View, Broken Bow. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Berean Bible Church, Broken Bow, with Don Schauda officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Gates Cemetery, Gates. Memorials are suggested to the Berean Bible Church (Broken Bow) Building Fund, Gates Community Center or Gates Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
