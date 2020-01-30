Hawthorne, Lonnie D., 85, of Johnson Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Broken Bow. Services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Johnson, Lowell “Bruce,” 78, of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Jan. 23, 2020, at Sturgis Regional Senior Care. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church, Spearfish. Memorials may be sent to Spearfish Teammates, c/o Matt Koehler, 525 E. Illinois St., Spearfish, SD 57783. Online condolences may be shared at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com. Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory, Spearfish, is in charge of arrangements.
Rich, Gerald “Jerry,” 76, of Lexington, died Jan. 28, 2020, at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Young, Arlene O., 89, of North Platte, died Jan. 28, 2020, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
