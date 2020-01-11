Bowers, Glen F., Jr., 89, of Elwood, formerly of Johnson Lake, died Jan. 8, 2020, at the Elwood Care Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at LexChristian Church, Lexington, with Pastor James Morton officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the Johnson Lake EMS or Elwood Care Center Vic and Swede Career Advancement Scholarship Fund for financial aid in furthering education. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linstrom, June E., 93, of Sutherland, died Jan. 8, 2020, at Sutherland Care Center. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be noon-6 p.m., Jan. 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Audrey Lee, 90, of Valentine, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Linden Court. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Schwartz, Betty Joan, 88, of North Platte, died Jan. 7, 2020, at Centennial Park. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.