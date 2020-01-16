Harwager, Bill, 76, of Arnold, died Jan. 12, 2020, at home. Services will be at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the family. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Higgins, Evelyn, 86, died Jan. 12, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Private family services will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Mentzer, Donald, 83, died Jan. 15, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Arrangements are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Organ, Gordon R., 77, of Keystone, died Jan. 12, 2020, at his home. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home.
Pierce, Earl W., 93, of Callaway, died Jan. 10, 2020, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Burial with military honors will be at Burke, South Dakota, at a later date. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
