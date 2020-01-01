Anderson, Dawn Lee, 54, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at her home. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Caudillo, James “Steven,” 64, of Lincoln, formerly of North Platte, died Dec. 28, 2019, in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Vijumon Choorackal as celebrant. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Clark, Roy A., 97, of Lexington, died Dec. 29, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, Lexington, with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. Cremation was chosen. Memorials are suggested to family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Cotton, Ora “Jack,” 101, of North Platte, formerly of Tryon, died Dec. 23, 2019, at North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Franklin, Lonice Royal, 62, of Stapleton, formerly of Victoria, Texas, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Local arrangements are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Grigsby, Charles H., 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 29, 2019. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Guest, H. Dale, 71, of Curtis, died Dec. 29, 2019, in Curtis. Services will be at 2 p.m Thursday, Jan. 2, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Dale Heimer officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Family. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Audrey Lee, 90, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Randolph, Loretta M., 53, of North Platte, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Reed, Mary M., of North Platte, formerly of Mullen, died Dec. 21, 2019 at Linden Court. Services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rudisaile, Edna P., 98, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Spencer, Hadley B., 26, of Maywood, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
