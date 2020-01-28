Gilpin, Michael R., 63, of Broken Bow, died Jan. 25, 2020, at his home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Evangelical Free Church, Broken Bow, with Pastor Tim Peterson officiating. Burial will be at the Wolbach Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Evangelical Free Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Hueftle, Genabel “Jean,” 90, died Jan. 25, 2020, at Avamere Assisted Living, Lexington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Parkview Baptist Church, Lexington, Pastors Andrew Adams and Austin Adams officiating. Private family burial will be prior to the service. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pearson, Nancy L., 61, of Sutherland, died Jan. 16, 2020. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at New Life Church in North Platte with Pastor Dave Cumming officiating. No interment of cremains is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Adams Bank and Trust for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Roberts, John E., 89, of North Platte, died Jan. 25, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Ryan, Harold Eugene, 59, formerly of North Platte, died Jan. 23, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Styles, Mary Lou, 79, of North Platte, died Jan. 25, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at North Platte Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
