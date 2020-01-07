Cady, Charles “Chuck” H., 90, of North Platte, died Jan. 4, 2020, at his home. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Hatch, Darlene J., 86 of Grant, died Jan. 5, 2020, at the Perkins County Community Hospital.Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Grant, with Pastor Ben Francisco officiating. Burial will be at the Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Bullock Funeral Home, Grant. A memorial has been established for later designation. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Services will be livestreamed at ziongrant.org or bullocklongfuneralhome.com, for those unable to attend. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hoselton, Howard M., 98, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner and Overton, died Jan. 2, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney. Funeral arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
