Hatcher, Carmelita “Lynn,” 63, of Sumner, died Jan. 27, 2020, at her home. A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Big E’s in Cozad. Cremation has been chosen. There will be no visitation. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Ridenour, Rodney, 77, of Sutherland, died Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Roberts, John E., 89, of North Platte, died Jan. 25, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Styles, Mary Lou, 79, of North Platte, died Jan. 25, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at North Platte Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Young, Arlene O., 89, of North Platte, died Jan. 28, 2020, at the Sutherland Care Center. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
