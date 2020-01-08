Cady, Charles “Chuck” H., 90, of North Platte, died Jan. 4, 2020, at his home. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Hoblyn, Orrin, 82, of Mason City, died Jan. 6, 2020, at his home near Mason City. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the First Baptist Church, Mason City, with Pastor Scott Harvey officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Ansley and Mason City Rescue Departments or the Mason City Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Hoselton, Howard M., 98, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner and Overton, died Jan. 2, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home, Kearney. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Overton Methodist Church with Pastor Venedith Vargas officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Jewell Cemetery, near Sumner. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the Overton Rescue Unit or the American Legion of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Schwartz, Betty Joan, 88, of North Platte, died Jan. 7, 2020, at Centennial Park. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
