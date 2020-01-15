Burton, Lisa “Andrea,” 62, of North Platte, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen and private family services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dodge, Steven Keith, 64, of North Platte, died Jan. 5, 2020, in Lincoln. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Harwager, Bill, 76, of Arnold, died Jan. 12, 2020, at home. Services will be at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the family. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Medich, Tanner W., 22, of Holdrege, died Jan. 10, 2020, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Baptist Church, Arnold, with Pastor Irv Jennings officiating with military honors. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Arnold Funeral Home, Arnold. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Memorials are suggested to the family. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Organ, Gordon R., 77, of Keystone, died Jan. 12, 2020, at his home. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home.
Pierce, Earl W., 93, of Callaway, died Jan. 10, 2020, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.