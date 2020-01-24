Derra, Donald, 98, of Gothenburg, died Jan. 23, 2020, in Gothenburg. Services are pending at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Gaskill, James Newton “Old Man,” 87, of Gothenburg, died Jan. 22, 2020, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, with Pastor Larry Viter officiating. Burial will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Game & Parks (Pressy Park) or the Gothenburg Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Grooms, Sarah Anna “Sally” (Jones), 94, died Jan. 18, 2020, at Rock County Long Term Care Center in Bassett. Services were Jan. 22 at the United Methodist Church, Springview, with Pastors Gary Munger and David Randall officiating. A private family inurnment will be at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery, Valentine. Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be shared at hochfuneralhome.com. Hoch Funeral Home, Ainsworth, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
