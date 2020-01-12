Schwartz, Betty Joan, 88, of North Platte, died Jan. 7, 2020, at Centennial Park. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Death Notices, Jan. 12
To plant a tree in memory of Jan. s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Schwartz, Betty Joan, 88, of North Platte, died Jan. 7, 2020, at Centennial Park. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.