Bixenmann, Lawrence Michael “Mike,” 78, of Lewellen, died Jan. 9, 2020, at Perkins County Community Hospital, Grant. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father Bryan Ernest as celebrant. Interment of cremains will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Burton, Lisa “Andrea,” 62, of North Platte, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen and private family services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dodge, Steven Keith, 64, of North Platte, died Jan. 5, 2020, in Lincoln. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Organ, Gordon R., 77, of Keystone, died Jan. 12, 2020, at his home. Services are pending at Draucker Funeral Home.
Pierce, Earl W., 93, of Callaway, died Jan. 10, 2020, at the Callaway Good Life Center. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Callaway, is in charge of arrangements.
Sue, Frank Y., 87, of North Platte, originally of Portland, Oregon, died Jan. 10, 2020, at Linden Court. Services will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Rose Hills SkyRose Chapel in Whittier, California. Burial will be at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
