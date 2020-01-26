Hueftle, Genabel “Jean,” 90, died Jan. 25, 2020, at Avamere Assisted Living, Lexington. Services are pending with Berryman Funeral Home.
Roberts, John E., 89, of North Platte, died Jan. 25, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Ryan, Harold Eugene, 59, formerly of North Platte, died Jan. 23, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. Services are pending with Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Thomas, Elizabeth Marie, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at a later date.
