Moore, Audrey Lee, 90, of Valentine, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Linden Court. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Schwartz, Betty Joan, 88, of North Platte, died Jan. 7, 2020, at Centennial Park. Services are pending with Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.