Hoselton, Howard M., 98, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner and Overton, died Jan. 2, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney. Funeral arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Long, William Alexander “Alex,” 37, of Anna, Texas, formerly of Lexington, died Jan. 1, 2020, at Medical City in McKinney, Texas. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First United Methodist Church, Lexington, with Pastor Anne Gahn officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to Lexington Baseball Association or Lakeside Country Club. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Schurr, John LeRoy, 79, of Farnam, died Jan. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services are pending at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
