Allison, Robert Scott, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 1, 2020, at his home. A family gathering will at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Anderson, Dawn Lee, 54, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at her home. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Franklin, Lonice Royal, 62, of Stapleton, formerly of Victoria, Texas, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services will be Thursday, Jan. 9, in San Antonio, Texas. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
Hoselton, Howard M., 98, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner and Overton, died Jan. 2, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney. Funeral arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Klein, Tamara “Tami” J. (Wilcox), 61, of rural Broken Bow, died Jan. 2, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Gates Community Center with Pastor Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be at the Gates Cemetery. The registration book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Lacey, Gary E., 77, of Gothenburg, died Jan. 2, 2020, in Gothenburg. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg, with Pastor David Boyd officiating. Burial will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be suggested to Child Advocacy Center, 5025 Garland St., Lincoln, NE 68504. Online condolences may shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Long, William Alexander “Alex,” 37, of Anna, Texas, formerly of Lexington, died Jan. 1, 2020, at Medical City in McKinney, Texas. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First United Methodist Church, Lexington, with Pastor Anne Gahn officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to Lexington Baseball Association or Lakeside Country Club. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Audrey Lee, 90, of North Platte, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Linden Court. Private family services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Reed, Mary M., of North Platte, formerly of Mullen, died Dec. 21, 2019 at Linden Court. Services and burial will be in Pennsylvania. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rudisaile, Edna P., 98, of North Platte, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Linden Court. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Spencer, Hadley B., 26, of Maywood, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
